Karnataka CM invites CM Vijay to inspect Cauvery dams by helicopter

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, July 29, invited his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Joseph Vijay to undertake an aerial survey of the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, offering to arrange a helicopter so that he could personally assess the state's water situation amid a rainfall deficit before taking a call on the ongoing water-sharing dispute.

The offer came a day after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, despite the state claiming severe water scarcity. Karnataka has decided to challenge the order before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar said the state government had requested Vijay, who is expected to visit Karnataka on August 3, to inspect the Cauvery catchment areas from the air.

“We have requested Chief Minister Vijay to assess the situation in the Cauvery basin personally. I have also informed him that the Karnataka government will make all necessary helicopter arrangements for his visit. He should witness the ground realities himself, and let us see what decision he takes,” the Karnataka CM was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

He added that Vijay had spoken to him over the phone and had also written to the Karnataka Chief Secretary regarding his visit. The two Chief Ministers are also expected to hold discussions on the Cauvery dispute during the visit.

Shivakumar said Karnataka would challenge the CWRC's order before the CWMA after holding consultations with the Advocate General, legal experts and senior officials.

"Preparations are underway to file an appeal before the CWMA. We have examined all the legal options with Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy and the officials concerned," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the CWRC had rejected Tamil Nadu's earlier requests for water release twice this year, citing insufficient storage, but had now directed Karnataka to release water despite the prevailing shortage.

He said he would convene an all-party meeting in Bengaluru after returning from Delhi to discuss the state's strategy on the issue.

The CWRC's directive has triggered protests in Mandya, Mysuru and other Cauvery basin districts, where farmers and political leaders have opposed releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka has argued that cumulative inflows into the four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin are nearly 66% below the 30-year average, leaving the state struggling to meet drinking water requirements and irrigation needs.

Meanwhile, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also criticised the CWRC's decision, calling it "unscientific" and describing it as a "death warrant for Karnataka", arguing that the state must prioritise drinking water and farmers' needs before releasing water to Tamil Nadu.