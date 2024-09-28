Karnataka CM, his wife named as accused in MUDA case

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police has filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, September 28, in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. In the FIR, CM Siddaramaiah has been named accused number one, his wife Parvathy the second accused and his brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy the third accused. The FIR copy mentions the period of occurrence of offence as between October 27, 1968, to October 9, 2023.

The Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP), TJ Udesh, filed the FIR against CM Siddaramaiah and others at 1.15 p.m. and launched an investigation officially. The FIR is lodged under the IPC Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy); 166 (disobey of law by public servant); 403 (dishonest appropriation of property); 406 (criminal breach of trust); 420 (cheating); 426 (mischief); 465 (forgery); 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating); 340 (wrongful confinement); 351 (intentional use of force or threat of force against another person without their consent).

The FIR also mentions that the accused are booked under the Sections 9 and 13 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act; Section 3, 53 and 54 of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, and Sections 3, 4 of Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (75) is named as the prime accused; his wife Parvathy (65) is second accused; his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy (68) is third accused. Devaraju J alias Javara (70) is named as the fourth accused. The roles of others have also been registered. The FIR document has been submitted to the court.

The Special Court for MLAs/MPs had directed the Mysuru Lokayukta to register the case under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) against Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam. The court had pronounced the order on September 25.

The copy of the order further said, "Acting under Section 153 (6) of Code of Criminal Procedure, the jurisdictional police i.e. Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Mysuru, is hereby directed to register the case, investigate and to file a report as contemplated under Section 173 of CrPC within three months from today."

"Further, the office is directed to communicate the above orders of the court forthwith to the aforementioned jurisdictional police," the order said. The matter will be heard before the court on December 24, 2024.