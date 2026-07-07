Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar denies interference in SIR, blames BJP-JDS

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday, July 6, dismissed the allegations made by Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (Secular) that the state government is interfering in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said that the exercise was entirely under the purview of the Election Commission of India (ECI), but accused the Opposition of attempting to deprive the poor and minorities of their voting rights.

“The SIR is a process undertaken by the ECI, and the government has no role in it. Taking away the voting rights of the poor and minorities is a ploy by the Opposition parties,” Shivakumar said, according to The Hindu .

His remarks came after a delegation of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders submitted a formal complaint to Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar, alleging “massive irregularities” in the SIR process.

Rubbishing the Opposition’s allegations that the Congress government was supporting the enrollment of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the CM reportedly, as per Deccan Herald , shot back, “Where? Which Bangladeshi? You (BJP) were in power. You should have evicted the Bangladeshis illegally staying here.”

The CM said that they have set up a help centre in every booth to aid the people in registering themselves. He challenged the Opposition to visit these help centres and investigate themselves.

He also said no other State had extended as much cooperation to the Election Commission as Karnataka.

“We have our own differences with the ECI on the SIR exercise. We have already presented our arguments before the court, and the court has delivered its verdict. We are dissatisfied with the schedule fixed for the process and will also challenge it before the court. At the same time, our government has worked closely with the Election Commission to ensure that every eligible citizen’s voting rights are protected. No other State has cooperated with the ECI to the extent that Karnataka has,” he said.