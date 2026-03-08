Karnataka: Class 9 student attacks hostel mates in Ballari school, one dead

A Class 9 student allegedly attacked fellow students with a metal bed rod inside Gurukul residential school hostel in Karnataka’s Ballari district late at night on Saturday, March 7. The attack left one student dead and several others injured, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred after dinner when students were asleep in the dormitory. The boy allegedly began assaulting other students with the bed rod inside the hostel.

Eight students were injured in the attack. One of them later died from injuries, according to reports.

The injured students were rushed to Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. Police have launched an investigation and are examining the circumstances that led to the incident.