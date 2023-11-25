Karnataka: Class 10 boy dies of electrocution while playing cricket

A 16-year-old boy died of electrocution while playing cricket in Siddarama Colony of this district on Saturday, November 25. The victim has been identified as Shreyas Shinnura, a tenth grade student.

His friend, who tried to rescue him, also sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to police, the boys were playing cricket on the upstairs of the house on Friday evening when Shreyas came in contact with an electric wire while catching the ball.