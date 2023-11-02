Karnataka citizen groups seek non-green firecracker ban ahead of upcoming festivals

In a bid to ensure a safe Deepavali this year, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has constituted a special task force to clamp down on sellers of “non-green” firecrackers. The Board sprang into action after a letter from two citizen groups, namely Compassionate City and Public Health Action (PACT), requested a ban on synthetic firecrackers.

In the letter addressed to the Home Minister of Karnataka, G Parameshwara, the groups requested a ban on non-green firecrackers during the upcoming festive months of Deepavali, Karthika, Christmas, and New Year's, particularly in light of the post-COVID environment and the vulnerability of senior citizens and asthmatic individuals.

The letter, which was also addressed to high-ranking police officials, various Ministers of the state, and other government officials, brought focus on the recent accident in Attibele, where 17 people lost their lives in a cracker-related fire. “The Attibele mishap should never be allowed to repeat in any part of Karnataka. There is a loss of confidence around safety since there are very limited measures to execute the Supreme Court’s guidelines,” the letter said.

The letter also spoke about the Supreme Court ruling from October 23, 2018, which specified the ban on non-green firecrackers across the country, designated specific timings for burning green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm, and prohibited the purchase or burning of crackers near schools or hospitals. However, they said that the enforcement of these regulations has been inconsistent.

The responsibility for enforcing these guidelines falls on various stakeholders, including the police, municipal bodies, and the Fire and Safety Department, which issues licences to manufacture firecrackers. The Transport Department is also tasked with tracking illegal inter-state transportation of non-green crackers.

While acknowledging the importance of celebrating festivals, the citizen group requested the support of the Home Minister in banning the manufacture and sale of non-green crackers to ensure a safe Deepavali for the citizens of Karnataka.