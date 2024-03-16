Karnataka: CID takes over POCSO case filed against former CM Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa has said he is ready to face the law.

The senior BJP leader also said he wouldn't say that the development is politically motivated "at this stage".

Responding to the allegations, he said, “I had seen the mother and daughter multiple times near my house but had not spoken to them until I saw them crying. I asked them to come inside and asked what had happened.”

He said that the woman told him that she had faced injustice. “So I spoke to the cops for her. I called Commissioner Dayanand saying that they had faced injustice and asked him to look into the case. Then the women started talking (ill) about me (right then). The Commissioner has tried to understand what has happened... Now it's been taken the wrong way and an FIR has been registered. I didn't expect this to happen,” he said.

Sadashivanagar police booked Yediyurappa under Section 8 (sexual assault) of POCSO and Section 354 A (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Asked whether he was alleging a political conspiracy, Yediyurappa said, "No, I am not saying that. A woman has complained and let us face it the way we are supposed to. The law will take its own course. We will do what we can. I tried helping her with her issue, I didn’t expect this at all.”

Meanwhile, former Karnataka law minister and BJP leader, J.C. Madhuswamy said: "When a Pocso case is lodged, it is left to the discretion of the police to make the arrest or not make the arrest of the accused. It is not compulsory to arrest. There will be a possibility of taking the accused into custody fearing destruction of evidence."