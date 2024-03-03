Karnataka: Christian priest removed from ministry for assaulting elderly couple

A priest from Christ the King Church in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district has been removed from the church’s religious ministry after a video of him assaulting an elderly couple went viral. The incident took place on February 29 at Periyalthadka village of Manila near Vitla in Bantwal taluk. The video of the incident was captured on CCTV.

According to the police, the priest, identified as Fr Nelson Olivera, visited the couple's home to give them blessings. The couple, Gregory (79) and Philomena (72) alleged that the priest abused and assaulted them when they refused to donate to the church. The video of the incident shows the priest, Nelson, dragging the elderly man by his hair and kicking the woman when she tried to intervene.

Vitla police have registered a case against the priest under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, based on the couple’s complaint.