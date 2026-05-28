Karnataka: Celebrations erupt at Shivakumar’s residence; security beefed up near Guv's house

Celebrations broke out at the residence of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Thursday after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his decision to resign during the high-profile breakfast meeting held at his official residence 'Kaveri.'

Following the development, large numbers of Shivakumar’s supporters and fans gathered outside his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru. Supporters were seen chanting slogans in his favour, distributing sweets and celebrating amid strong speculation that Shivakumar is set to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Police and security personnel were deployed in large numbers at the residence to manage the swelling crowd and maintain law and order.

Sources said that while announcing his resignation decision before Cabinet colleagues, Siddaramaiah spoke about the state’s financial condition, challenges in implementing the government’s guarantee schemes and the need to continue welfare programmes in the future.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah informed the ministers that the Congress high command had conveyed to him that D.K. Shivakumar would be the next Chief Minister. Members of the Council of Ministers reportedly expressed their consent and support following the announcement.

Siddaramaiah also urged his Cabinet colleagues to continue delivering good governance and welfare programmes to the people of the state.

Sources stated that Siddaramaiah remained composed while making the announcement. However, after concluding his remarks, the Chief Minister reportedly became emotional. “I am satisfied with the work that I have done,” he is said to have told his colleagues.

Several ministers considered close to Siddaramaiah, including Labour Minister Santosh Lad, also became emotional during the meeting.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, Shivakumar returned to his residence. Sources close to him said that he is expected to visit Nonavinakere Mutt to seek the blessings of seer Ajjayya Swamiji and discuss an auspicious time for the swearing-in ceremony. Shivakumar is reportedly accompanied by his daughter during the visit.

Security has also been tightened at Lok Bhavan ahead of Siddaramaiah’s scheduled arrival to submit his resignation. Barricades have been installed around the premises and senior officials have stepped up security arrangements.

Lok Bhavan Secretary, R. Prabhushankar, has arrived at the premises, and Siddaramaiah is expected to hand over his resignation letter to him, as Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot is currently in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, following a personal emergency.

In a major development, Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced his decision to tender his resignation during the breakfast meeting hosted by him at his official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru.

The official statement by the CM's office stated, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Lok Bhavan today at 2.30 P.M. Later, at 3 P.M., he will address a press conference at his other official residence, 'Krishna'.”

State Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil, while leaving after attending the breakfast meeting, further confirmed, "CM is going to Raj Bhavan. CM Siddaramaiah will make Shivakumar the new CM."