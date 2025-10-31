Karnataka caste survey: Residents can submit details online till Nov 10

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

As Karnataka’s caste-based socio-educational survey concludes on Friday, October 31, the State Commission for Backward Classes has announced that residents who missed the house-to-house enumeration can still submit their details online until November 10.

The door-to-door phase of the Social, Educational and Economic Survey ends on Friday, while the online self-declaration option has been extended to allow more people to participate through the official portal: https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in .

According to the Commission, individuals can fill in their household details using the Unique Household ID (UHID) or the RR number linked to their electricity meter. For assistance, residents can contact the helpline at 80507 70004.

Officials said the survey has achieved full coverage in all districts except Bengaluru, where progress currently stands at 42.3%. “There are several factors for Bengaluru city’s slower coverage, including residents being surveyed at their native places and multiple electricity meters for the same household. Taking these into account, the survey in Bengaluru can also be considered successful,” Backward Classes Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi told reporters.

The survey, which began on September 22, was originally slated for completion by October 7 but was extended twice, first to October 18, and later to October 31, following reports of slow progress in several districts, particularly Bengaluru. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh had earlier written to the Commission flagging the slow pace, noting that enumerators were covering an average of 7–8 households per day, far short of the target of 16.