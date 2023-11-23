Karnataka caste census row: BJP MLA dubs it a 'scam', demands CBI probe

It was during Kantharaj's tenure that the caste census was conducted.

The member secretary is also silent on why he had not given his signature to the report then, he explained.

Kumar further claimed that it implies that he does not want to be a part of the caste census.

This also shows that during the period of preparation of the caste census report there was big mess up and misappropriation, he alleged.

He reiterated that instead of handing over the caste census report to the cabinet subcommittee to study, the chief minister should hand over the probe into the issue by the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde clarified on Wednesday that the data of the caste census is safe while the work sheets are missing.

"The caste census is genuine and the report will be submitted," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar had stated that the demand of various communities for a scientific approach to the caste census must be considered.