Karnataka cabinet withdraws consent to CBI inquiry against Deputy CM Shivakumar

The Karnataka government has decided to withdraw the permission granted for a CBI investigation into the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, November 23.
Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil, speaking to the media, said that the cabinet has approved the withdrawal of the decision for a CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar. "The previous Chief Minister had given oral orders for a CBI investigation against Shivakumar. According to legal procedure, they should have obtained consent from the Speaker. Without obtaining the Speaker's consent, the former CM had orally ordered a CBI probe. Considering the opinions of the former and present Advocate Generals (AGs), this decision has been made. The earlier decision to hand over the case to the CBI probe was deemed unlawful as consent from the Speaker was not obtained," he said.
"The former AG had opined that the case was not suitable for a CBI probe. The previous BJP government, disregarding this opinion, had given consent. Based on the former AG's opinion, the current AG, Shashikiran Shetty, also gave his opinion," Patil added.
The Congress government argued that to date, 577 cases of disproportionate assets cases have been registered in the state, and not a single case has been handed over to the CBI. Local police have conducted investigations in these cases.
Reacting to the cabinet's decision, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka said, "The case is before the court, and it (the decision) is against the law. An appeal was made against handing over the case to the CBI. The decision to withdraw permission for a CBI probe against Shivakumar before the judgment is given is incorrect. Whenever there is a change of government, everyone will do the same."
The issue began in 2017 with the Income Tax raid on Shivakumar. Based on the information provided by the IT department, the ED also started its investigation against him. Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to file an FIR against the Congress state president, which came on September 25, 2019 and the FIR was filed on October 3, 2020.
