Karnataka Cabinet withdraws 52 criminal cases, BJP alleges appeasement politics

The Karnataka Cabinet’s decision to withdraw 52 criminal cases linked to protests, communal unrest and agitations has triggered a political confrontation between the ruling Congress government and the BJP. The Opposition accused the state of indulging in appeasement politics.

The cases approved for withdrawal include those filed against pro-Kannada organisations, farmers’ groups and Dalit activists across Karnataka. Around 10 cases against Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj are among those set to be withdrawn, along with cases related to Cauvery protests, pro-Kannada demonstrations, the Kalasa-Banduri agitation and protests led by farmers and Dalit groups.

The Cabinet also approved the withdrawal of seven cases connected to the communal tension and violence that erupted around the Ladle Mashak Dargah in Kalaburagi district in 2022. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said some matters linked to these cases would still require decisions from the High Court.

Defending the decision, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the move followed extensive discussions by a Cabinet sub-committee which examined each case individually.

“The government had referred the matter to the Cabinet sub-committee. The sub-committee discussed each case individually and concluded that there was legal scope to withdraw them. Based on that, the Cabinet decided that 52 cases in the state could be withdrawn,” Parameshwara told reporters.

Responding specifically to criticism over the withdrawal of cases linked to the Ladle Mashak Dargah violence, Parameshwara said the decision had not been taken hastily. “I will not go into the details of that matter. The Cabinet has taken the decision after considering all aspects and holding discussions. It was not a sudden decision. The matter was discussed thoroughly before arriving at the conclusion,” he said.

The Ladle Mashak Dargah cases stem from communal violence that broke out in Aland town on March 1, 2022, after right-wing organisations, including members of the BJP and Sri Ram Sena, gathered to conduct a “purification puja” for a Shivalinga located within the dargah premises on Mahashivaratri.

The mobilisation took place despite prohibitory orders under Section 144 being in force in the town from February 27 to March 3. On the same day, the dargah authorities had planned a sandal procession and Shab-e-Barat observance.

Police had initially stopped the right-wing activists near the Aland bus stand and informed them about the restrictions. Authorities offered to allow only a limited number of people inside the dargah premises, but tensions escalated as both Hindu and Muslim groups demanded access to the shrine.

Incidents of stone pelting and damage to official vehicles, including those belonging to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, were reported during the unrest. Police later brokered an arrangement allowing 20 people, 10 from each community, to enter the dargah premises to offer prayers and rituals, following which the situation gradually came under control. More than 160 people were arrested and multiple FIRs were registered in connection with the violence.

The Cabinet decision has now drawn strong criticism from BJP leaders and Union ministers.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Karnataka government of using Kannada activists “as a pretext” to facilitate the withdrawal of cases against those involved in communal violence.

“The Karnataka government is using Kannada activists as a pretext to facilitate the release of communal rioters. For the sake of appeasement, it is sacrificing the Constitution and the country’s legal system,” Joshi alleged in a statement.

He claimed that during the violence, police personnel had been attacked and injured, and alleged that the Congress government was prioritising appeasement politics over law and order.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra also criticised the move, accusing the Congress government of “crossing all limits of appeasement”. He alleged that the accused in the dargah violence case had disturbed communal harmony and attacked public officials.

“I strongly condemn the decision of this government to withdraw 13 cases linked to the horrific communal violence. What message are you giving to society by openly freeing such anti-social elements involved in disturbing peace and harmony?” Vijayendra said.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy questioned the legality of withdrawing criminal cases that were under investigation and accused the government of misusing its powers.

“The government has no authority to withdraw criminal cases. Is the government itself a court to withdraw such cases?” he asked, while warning that the BJP would launch protests if the decision was not reconsidered.