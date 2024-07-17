Karnataka cabinet okays bill to give quota to locals in jobs: What are these jobs?

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a bill that mandates job quotas for local candidates in both management and non-management positions across industries, factories, and other establishments. The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, was cleared during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, July 15 and is expected to be tabled in the ongoing legislative session.

Under this new bill, industries and establishments in Karnataka are required to allocate 50% of management positions and 75% of non-management positions to local candidates. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also announced on social media that the cabinet will bring in a law requiring private industries to hire Kannadigas exclusively for Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ jobs.

So who will benefit from the new job quotas?

According to the The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, the management category jobs include positions that involve supervisory, managerial, technical, operational, administrative, and higher roles within any factory, industry, or company, excluding directors.

The non-management category encompasses roles in clerical, unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled positions, including employees involved in IT/ITES, as well as contract and casual workers.

Group C jobs are clerical or supportive roles that generally require moderate educational qualifications and technical skills. Examples include clerks, assistants, typists, junior engineers, technicians, and lab assistants.

Whereas roles falling under group D are mostly supportive and often involve manual or semi-skilled work, requiring basic educational qualifications, such as peons, sweepers, attendants, gardeners, security guards, and drivers.