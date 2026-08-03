Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Congress clears names of 20 new ministers, swearing-in today

Twenty ministers will be inducted into the Karnataka government on August 3, bringing to a close the protracted discussions on inclusion in the DK Shivakumar cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled to be held at 4 pm on August 3 at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru.

In a letter addressed to Shivakumar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal said Congress president had approved the proposal for the induction of the new ministers.

The list includes MLAs PM Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, KS Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoorthy, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, Mankala Vaidya, Dr Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, KM Shivalinge Gowda, HC Balakrishna, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, Laxman Savadi and MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda.

With this, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s cabinet will have the full complement of 34 ministers.

The Congress president has also approved appointments to key legislative posts. GS Patil has been named Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, while AS Ponnanna has been approved as Deputy Speaker. Saleem Ahmed will take charge as Chairperson of the Karnataka Legislative Council, and Umashree as Deputy Chairperson.

Traffic advisory

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by several dignitaries and VVIPs from the state. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has announced restrictions in the Central Business District (CBD) area from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday, anticipating heavy traffic congestion due to the event.

Traffic movement, except for vehicles authorised for the ceremony, will be restricted on several stretches, including Cubbon Road from BRV Junction to CTO Junction and from CTO Circle to Lok Bhavan, the stretch from Balekundri Junction towards Dr B R Ambedkar Road, Dr Ambedkar Road from KR Circle towards Coffee Board Junction, Queens Junction towards CTO/Lok Bhavan and St Mark’s Road towards CTO Junction via Queens Junction.

Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes through Shivajinagar, Anil Kumble Junction, Cunningham Road, Nrupathunga Road, Vasanthanagar and the Outer Ring Road, depending on their destinations. Police have also prohibited parking on several major roads around Lok Bhavan, Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, Queens Road, Palace Road, Kasturba Road, Nrupathunga Road and other adjoining stretches.

Vehicles with event passes will be allowed to park at designated areas, including the cement parking area of Vidhana Soudha, surrounding areas of Vikas Soudha, Raj Bhavan parking area and Nehru Planetarium premises. Vehicles without event passes can use parking facilities at Kondajji Bhavan, Shivajinagar multi-level parking facility, Kanteerava Stadium, UB City parking area, Government Arts College, Corporation Office premises and Palace Grounds.

The movement of heavy vehicles within Bengaluru city limits will also be restricted from 2 pm to 10 pm on August 3. Police have urged citizens to avoid restricted routes and plan their travel accordingly.