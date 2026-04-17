Karnataka Cabinet clears Rs 13,262 crore for 11 elevated corridors in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday, April 16 approved the construction of 11 elevated corridors across Bengaluru, a mega mobility initiative estimated at Rs 13,262 crore. The project is aimed at providing long-term relief from the city’s chronic traffic congestion.

Addressing reporters, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the corridors, covering 75.6 km, form part of the government’s broader strategy to overhaul Bengaluru’s transport infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had first announced the elevated corridor plan in 2024, proposing 110 km of elevated roads across the city. Following the creation of the Bengaluru Suburban Mobility Infrastructure Limited (BSMILE), the special purpose vehicle took over the project and prepared detailed project reports for 13 corridors covering 126 km, estimated at Rs 18,000 crore, roughly Rs 142 crore per km.

However, the Cabinet has now cleared work on only 75 km, which officials said will be taken up soon. The project will be tendered in three separate packages.

Of the 11 approved corridors, nine will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, while two will follow the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. Key stretches include:

A split flyover at MEI Junction on Tumkur Road near RNS Shantiniketan

Grade separators on Pipeline Road, from West of Chord Road to Outer Ring Road in Mahalakshmi Layout

An elevated corridor from Doddaballapura Road (Police Station Junction) to NH-7 (Navayuga Flyover) at Kogilu Circle via Old Yelahanka

Elevated corridors at Konankunte Circle and Raghuvanahalli Cross along Kanakapura Road

The Minerva Circle–Hudson Circle elevated corridor, including a loop flyover from the existing BGS flyover to Town Hall

Corridors from Sangolli Rayanna Circle (Anandrao Flyover) to Nrupathunga Road (KR Circle)

From Sirsi Circle to Nayandahalli on Mysuru Road

And from Shoolay Circle to St John’s Hospital along Hosur Road

The Cabinet also approved the long-pending Intermediate Ring Road project, first announced in 2023. The proposal, recently reiterated in the state budget, will now be taken up by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) with slight modifications.

In other decisions, the government granted administrative approval to a revised estimate of Rs 436.44 crore for the elevated rotary flyover at IOC Junction and an additional two-lane railway overbridge at the Baiyyappanahalli level crossing.

Additionally, the Cabinet cleared the implementation of a biogas purification and compression system, which will utilise sludge generated at five BWSSB wastewater treatment plants. The project, taken up under the PPP model, is estimated to cost Rs 85 crore.