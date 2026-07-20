Karnataka Cabinet clears Rs 12 crore AI Centre at IIIT Raichur

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The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Raichur, with an outlay of Rs 12 crore over five years, Minister for Home, Information Technology and Biotechnology, and e-Governance Priyank Kharge said, on Sunday, July 19.

The decision was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar under the Karnataka Government Transaction of Business Rules, 1977.

The project will be funded through Rs 5 crore allocated in the 2026-27 State Budget and an additional Rs 7 crore under the LEAP programme.

According to the government, the Centre of Excellence will serve as a regional AI hub for the 13 districts of North Karnataka, with the aim of decentralising the state's technology ecosystem beyond Bengaluru by promoting artificial intelligence education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The centre will focus on developing AI-based solutions for sectors including agriculture, healthcare, education, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and governance. It will also establish AI development laboratories, advanced computing infrastructure, prototype development facilities, skill development programmes, start-up incubation, innovation support and regional outreach initiatives.

To implement the project, the government will set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called IIIT Raichur ARIA (AI Research and Innovation Arena). The initiative will be rolled out in three phases, beginning with infrastructure creation, followed by innovation and entrepreneurship, and eventually transitioning to long-term self-sustainability.

Kharge said the initiative would position Raichur and North Karnataka as a major hub for artificial intelligence while creating opportunities for students, researchers, start-ups and industry. He said the Centre of Excellence would strengthen Karnataka's efforts to expand its AI ecosystem beyond Bengaluru and foster regional innovation.