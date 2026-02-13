Karnataka cabinet clears return of IPL matches to Chinnaswamy after 2025 stampede

The Karnataka Cabinet has cleared the return of Indian Premier League matches to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, acting on the recommendations of a government-appointed committee and lifting the restrictions imposed after the June 2025 stampede.

The approval comes days after the Home Department issued a conditional nod on January 17. Law Minister H K Patil said the department will now release a detailed order specifying the conditions the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) must meet. “Keeping in mind the D’Cunha Committee report and the recommendations of the expert committee, the Home Department will issue a detailed order outlining the conditions that KSCA must meet,” he said after the Cabinet meeting.

With the government’s greenlight, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru can resume hosting their home fixtures at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The venue had been barred from staging matches after eleven people, including four teenagers, the youngest just 13, lost their lives in a stampede outside the stadium on June 4, 2025, during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations.

Earlier in the day, home minister G Parameshwara held a two-hour meeting with KSCA, RCB and members of the expert panel headed by Greater Bangalore Authority chief Maheshwar Rao. It is learnt that the Rao-led committee expressed satisfaction with the progress made on safety, security and infrastructure upgrades at the venue.

The Justice D’Cunha Committee had recommended 17 safety measures, divided into short-term and long-term requirements, with March 15 set as the deadline for implementation.

The IPL season is expected to begin on March 26, with the defending champions traditionally hosting both the opening ceremony and the first match of the tournament.