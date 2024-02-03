Karnataka cabinet approves elevated flyover, railway overbridge in Bengaluru at Rs 263 crore

The Karnataka cabinet, on February 1, approved several projects aimed at enhancing Bengaluru's infrastructure. Among these projects are an elevated rotary flyover and a railway overbridge to the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal railway station, which is worth around Rs 263 crore.

The decision to construct the flyover and railway overbridge stems from the need for a suitable approach road to the newly constructed terminal. Law Minister HK Patil said that the elevated flyover will be erected at the IOC Junction, while an additional railway overbridge will be constructed at the Baiyappanahalli railway level crossing.