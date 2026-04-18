Karnataka Cabinet approves AI-Biotech Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Biotechnology (AI-CoE) at the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB) in Electronics City (Phase 1), Bengaluru. The Centre will be developed over four years with a total outlay of Rs 20 crore, in partnership with IBAB and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP).

“As we enter the decade of deep tech, our focus is on building future-ready capabilities at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and biotechnology. This Centre of Excellence will strengthen our research ecosystem, accelerate innovation, and enable Karnataka to lead in high-impact, next-generation technologies,” said Priyank Kharge, Priyank Kharge, on April 16.

He added that the State, through its Departments of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science and Technology, is proactively investing in emerging technologies and taking decisive steps to strengthen Karnataka’s AI and deep-tech ecosystem.

The Cabinet has also cleared the transfer of a 51% stake in the Karnataka Technology & Innovation Museum Foundation (KTIMF) to the Unboxing BLR Foundation.

KTIMF, set up by the State Government as a not-for-profit entity to promote innovation, technological awareness, start-up culture, and public engagement in science and technology, is aligned with Karnataka’s vision of building a robust innovation ecosystem.

Under the Public-Private Partnership model, the Technology & Innovation Museum will be developed on the NGEF campus in east Bengaluru, at a total project cost of Rs 100 crore. Of this, Rs 49 crore will be funded by the State Government and Rs 51 crore by the private partner.