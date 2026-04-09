Karnataka bypolls: Voting crosses 20 pc in first four hours; Cong candidate brings a ram near polling booth

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Voting at polling stations in the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies of Karnataka crossed 20 per cent till 11 A.M. on Thursday. Polling commenced at 7 A.M., and voters can exercise their franchise until 6 P.M.

According to official data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voting percentage in Bagalkot stood at 27.83 per cent, while Davanagere South recorded 22.01 per cent. Earlier, by 9 A.M., Davanagere South had recorded 9.01 per cent voter turnout, while Bagalkot registered 11.87 per cent.

As part of the Bagalkot Assembly bye-election, Congress candidate Umesh Meti cast his vote at Booth No. 39 in his native village, Timmappur. He arrived near the polling booth with a ram (adult male sheep) adorned with Congress flags and later entered the polling station and cast his vote. It may be noted that Umesh Meti hails from the shepherd community.

A total of 34 candidates are in the fray across the two constituencies. More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed at polling stations to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. There is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in both seats.

The SDPI is hopeful that the intense contest between the BJP and the Congress will benefit the party. The results will be announced on May 4.

In the Bagalkot Assembly segment, there are 2.59 lakh voters and nine candidates in the fray. A total of 332 polling stations have been set up. The electorate includes 1.26 lakh male and 1.32 lakh female voters.

Around 1,564 staff members, along with additional security personnel, have been deployed to manage and monitor the polling process.

The main contest in Bagalkot is between Congress candidate Umesh Meti and BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA H.Y. Meti.

In the Davanagere South Assembly segment, authorities have set up 284 polling stations, of which 76 have been identified as sensitive. Prohibitory orders have been imposed within a 200-metre radius of polling stations. The constituency has 2.31 lakh voters, with 25 candidates in the fray. More than 1,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure safety.

Congress has fielded Samarth Mallikarjun, while the BJP has nominated Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa. Afsar Kodlipet is contesting as the Social Democratic Party of India candidate.

The bye-election was necessitated by the demise of veteran Congress leader, MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, taking to the social media platform X, appealed: “Dear voters of Bagalkote and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies, I request all of you to come out in large numbers and exercise your right to vote in the bye-election being held today in both constituencies. Every single vote is extremely important for the future of the constituency. It is through your vote that democracy is strengthened.”

“I especially urge our mothers and sisters, as well as young voters, including those voting for the first time, to participate in large numbers. For a strong Karnataka and a secure future, do not miss your right. Cast your vote and strengthen democracy,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday evening appealed to voters in Davanagere South and Bagalkot to support Congress candidates in the bye-elections, highlighting the legacy of senior leaders and the need to ensure continuity in development.