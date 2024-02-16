Karnataka budget: Siddaramaiah announces ‘Naavu Manujaru’ classes to promote social harmony in schools
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, announced several initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, quality, and access to education across the state, during his annual budget speech on Friday, February 16. Here are the key highlights focusing on education:
Naaavu Manujaru (We are humans): Interactive two-hour weekly classes focused on social harmony, scientific temper, and coexistence in all schools and colleges.
State Education Policy: Draft in final stages, expected to reflect the state's culture and identity. The State Education Policy Commission is expected to submit its report soon and the policy will be implemented based on the report of the Commission.
Increased infrastructure spending: Rs. 850 crore allocated for improving infrastructure in government schools and pre-university colleges, up from Rs. 600 crore in the previous year.
Karnataka Public Schools: Pre-primary to pre-university education under one roof, funded by CSR grants.
Ganitha-Ganaka program: Encouraging and improving math learning in students of 3rd to 5th standards.
Marusinchana Programme: Addressing learning gaps in 6th and 7th standard students.
Science and Computer Labs: Upgrading facilities in government high schools with higher enrollment.
Bilingual schools: Upgrading 2,000 government primary schools to offer Kannada and English medium education.
New government schools and colleges: Constituent colleges of universities will be established in the district/taluk headquarters of Koppal, Bidar, Yadagiri, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts with the support of Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board.
Upgraded pre-university colleges: 74 schools to offer commerce and science streams, 100 to offer computer science.
Science lab upgrades: Rs. 10 lakh grants for pre-university colleges with high science student enrollment.
NEET/JEE/CET training: Free coaching for 20,000 science stream students in government pre-university colleges.
Free electricity and water: Benefitting over 46,000 schools and 1,200 pre-university colleges.
Teacher recruitment: Filling vacant positions in various subjects across government schools and colleges.
Focus on women's education: Upgradation of 30 government women's first-grade colleges and polytechnics.
Higher education boost: Rs. 250 crore for upgrading first-grade degree colleges, Rs. 120 crore for polytechnics and engineering colleges.
New universities and colleges: Expansion in Koppal, Bidar, Yadagiri, Raichur, and Kalaburagi districts.
Upgrading University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering: Rs. 500 crore investment to bring it on par with IITs.
Beru-Chiguru program: Encouraging alumni contributions to government higher education institutions.
Research and innovation fund: Rs. 10 crore to support students and teachers interested in patents.
Mentorship programme: Connecting students with experts, civil servants, and entrepreneurs will be introduced.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 15th budget on Friday, February 16. The Rs 3.71 lakh crore budget saw many allocations, with Rs 52,000 crore allocated for the five guarantees. Presenting the budget, Siddaramaiah said, “I have presented a growth-inducing welfare-oriented budget which envisions inclusive and prosperous Karnataka with a priority to provide much needed support to farmers, women, youth and marginalised sections of the society who are battered by high inflation, increasing inequality and jobless growth in the country.”
“The state economy is estimated to grow at 6.6% in 2024-25. While services sector has registered a growth of 8.7% and industrial sector has shown a growth of 7.5% in 2023-24, the agriculture sector has shown a negative growth of 1.8% due to severe drought in the current year,” Siddaramaiah said