Karnataka Budget 2026: What is in it for Bengaluru

Major road infrastructure projects, metro expansion, tunnel corridors, and plans for a second airport featured prominently in allocations for Bengaluru in the 2026–27 Karnataka budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, March 6.

Road and traffic infrastructure

> Outer Ring Road stretch from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram Metro Station to be developed as a global-standard corridor at Rs 450 crore

> White-topping of 158 km of roads to be taken up at Rs 1,700 crore, and more than 450 km of roads to be white-topped over the next three years at Rs 3,000 crore. White-topping is a road rehabilitation technique in which a layer of cement concrete is laid over an existing bitumen (asphalt) road to create a more durable, long-lasting surface that requires less frequent maintenance.

> 175 junctions to be beautified and 500 km of footpaths to be upgraded.

> 100 skywalks to be constructed across the city over the next three years

Metro and rail projects

> Namma Metro currently operates a 96-km network serving about 10 lakh commuters daily. 41 km of additional metro lines proposed to be completed in 2026–27 under Namma Metro

> 9-km pedestrian walkway along the metro viaduct on Outer Ring Road to be built at Rs 160 crore

>Under the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project:

Land acquisition completed for Corridor-2 (Benniganahalli–Chikkabanavara).





Acquisition in progress for Corridor-4 (Heelalige–Rajanukunte).





Rs 500 crore allocated this year; target completion December 2030.

> Baiyappanahalli–Hosur and Yeshwanthpur–Channasandra railway doubling project underway at Rs 812 crore, with Rs 406 crore State share. Doubling works completed on a 14-km stretch so far.

Tunnel roads and major corridors

> To address traffic congestion, the government has approved two tunnel corridors covering about 40 km at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore under the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model. The BOOT model is a public–private partnership in which a private company builds and operates a project for a fixed period to recover its investment, after which ownership is transferred to the government.

the North–South corridor from Hebbal Junction to HSR Layout Silk Board

the East–West corridor from KR Puram to Mysore Road

> Tenders invited for the 17-km North–South corridor at Rs 17,780 crore

> Tunnel road and elevated road between Hebbal Junction and Mekhri Circle to be built by BDA at Rs 2,250 crore

> Land acquisition underway for Phase-1 of the 73-km Bengaluru Business Corridor (Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road).

> Nelamangala–Tavarekere–Bidadi Intermediate Ring Road to be constructed.

Water and urban infrastructure

> Cauvery Phase-VI water supply project announced at Rs 6,939 crore with assistance from JICA.

> Project to supply an additional six TMC of water to Bengaluru. Currently 2,225 MLD supplied through earlier Cauvery phases

> Upgradation of primary stormwater drains and lake development works at Rs 273 crore. Stormwater drain works under World Bank-assisted Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Programme at Rs 2,000 crore.

> State to continue Rs 7,000-crore annual grant for Bengaluru’s development.

> Revised Master Plan-2041 expected to be implemented by end of 2027.

> Comprehensive Mobility Plan to be prepared within six months.

> City corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority to raise resources through municipal bonds.

Airport and major infrastructure

> Feasibility report to be prepared for a second airport in Bengaluru in consultation with the Airports Authority of India to decongest Kempegowda International Airport.

Health and education

> 1,000-bed charitable super-speciality hospital to be built at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in collaboration with the Azim Premji Foundation.

> Regional centre of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research to be set up at BBMP Multispeciality Hospital, Govindarajanagar at Rs 15 crore.

> IVF centres to be established at Vani Vilas Hospital (Bengaluru) and Gulbarga Medical College at Rs 1 crore each

> Victoria Hospital to be renamed Shantaveri Gopalagowda Hospital.

> Rs 10 crore allocated for a boys’ hostel for MBBS and BDS students of Bangalore Medical College.

> Digital Library and Study Centres for competitive exam aspirants in Bengaluru and Dharwad at Rs 10 crore each.

> Two “Vidyarthi Indira Canteens” to be started in Bengaluru.

Social welfare and housing

> Ten working women’s hostels for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to be established in cities including Bengaluru.

> Four additional working women’s hostels (capacity of 100 each) to be set up in Bengaluru due to high demand.

> Sri Maharshi Valmiki Administrative Soudha to be constructed at Sumanahalli at Rs 50 crore

> 50 post-matric hostels for Backward Classes students to be started in high-demand districts including Bengaluru.

> Minority Development and Training Centre to be established in Kengeri at Rs 5 crore

> Modern laundries to be set up at Dhobi Ghats in Bengaluru and Mysuru at Rs 75 lakh each

> Loans of up to Rs 5 lakh at 4% interest for unemployed youth to start laundries.

Sports and infrastructure

80,000-seating cricket stadium and international-standard sports complex named “KHB Surya Kreeda Grama” to be built in Anekal taluk by the Karnataka Housing Board.

Environment and ecology

> 5,676 acres of Hesaraghatta grassland to be declared as the Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve.

> Centre of Excellence for kayaking and canoeing to be established at Hesaraghatta Lake under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, which is an arrangement in which the government and private companies work together to finance, build and operate infrastructure or public services.

> Leopard rehabilitation centre to be set up in Bannerghatta at Rs 5 crore.

> 153-acre Basavanna Biodiversity Park to be developed in Madappanahalli, Bengaluru North.

> 100 Miyawaki parks to be created in urban areas.

Governance and technology

> Rs 25-crore integrated digital platform to analyse data from multiple traffic agencies.

> Urban Policing Innovation Centre to be set up with support from CSR funds.

> E-courts to be introduced on a pilot basis in Bengaluru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

> Rs 5 crore allocated for infrastructure upgrades at Advocate General’s offices.





Other initiatives

> Five-year disaster management programme worth Rs 5,000 crore to address flooding in Bengaluru.

> CT scan centres for livestock at veterinary hospitals attached to Bengaluru and Bidar veterinary colleges.

> Pilot breast and cervical cancer screening and vaccination programme in Bengaluru.