Karnataka: Boiler explosion kills three workers at sugar factory in Belagavi

Three workers died in a boiler explosion at the Inamdar Sugars factory in Marakumbi village near Bailhongal in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday, January 7. At least five other workers sustained serious burn injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Topade, Deepak Munnoli, and Sudarshan Banoshi. All three suffered severe burns and are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bailhongal and Belagavi.

According to reports, the accident occurred at around 2 pm while repair work was being carried out on the boiler wall in compartment number one of the factory. During the process, the boiler reportedly exploded, causing the hot slurry inside it to splash onto workers present at the site, leading to extensive burn injuries.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said eight workers were injured when hot material fell on them following the explosion. One of the injured was shifted to Bailhongal hospital, while the others were taken to hospitals in Belagavi under zero-traffic arrangements to ensure timely medical care.

A case has been registered at the Murgod police station, and senior police officials, including the SP, visited the spot to assess the situation.

Inamdar Sugars is a private factory, with family members of former MLA DB Inamdar and KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore associated with its governing board. Dr Prabhakar Kore and Vikram Inamdar are directors of the factory, while Amit Kore serves as the managing director.