Karnataka: BJP’s Murugesh Nirani says many Congress MLAs want to switch to the BJP

Industries Minister MB Patil responded to Nirani saying that the BJP and its leaders should focus on their internal matters rather than thinking about the Congress. “20 to 25 MLAs from both the JD(S) and the BJP have been in contact with the Congress party. If the BJP attempts to lure any MLA away from the Congress, we will sway their MLAs into our party. Such statements make sense when the ruling party has a wafer-thin majority in the Assembly, which is not the current situation,” Patil said.

He further added that the people of Karnataka have provided a clear mandate of 136 seats, to the Congress, making it challenging to destabilise the government.

According to Deccan Herald, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge also responded to Nirani’s statement and said, “This is a clear admission of guilt from the BJP itself that it is trying to topple the government through illegal means. I would like to know the source of such a large amount of money to buy 50 MLAs.” He reportedly dared the BJP to try poaching at least five Congress MLAs instead of making such tall statements.