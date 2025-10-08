Karnataka: BJP youth leader murdered in Koppal district

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 31-year-old leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing was murdered by unidentified assailants in Gangavati town of Koppal district on the morning of Wednesday, October 8.

The victim, identified as Venkatesh, president of the Yuva Morcha in Gangavati, was attacked in front of Leelavati Hospital on Koppal Road. He was travelling from Devi Nagar towards the APMC area via Julai Nagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of at least four men followed Venkatesh in a car, rammed his bike from behind, and then assaulted him with iron rods before fleeing the scene. He succumbed to severe head injuries on the spot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddana Gowda Patil inspected the spot. The vehicle used in the attack was later found abandoned in HRS Colony in Gangavati.

Venkatesh’s family has accused one Ravi, a local resident, of being behind the killing. According to media reports, Ravi and Venkatesh were embroiled in a long-standing personal rivalry. The two had reportedly clashed several times over local leadership issues.