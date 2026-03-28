Karnataka BJP warns of protests if fuel prices are hiked by Cong govt

The Karnataka BJP on Friday warned the Congress government in the state of intense protests if it attempts to increase petrol and diesel prices, even as it credited the Central government for recent price reductions.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing petrol and diesel prices on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami.

He recalled that earlier, when GST on ghee was reduced, the Congress government had increased prices.

“If they now move to increase fuel prices, we will launch a strong protest. The price reduction should not be linked to elections. Elections take place throughout the year in the country. No matter what good steps are taken, Congress leaders criticise them. They are doing the same now as well,” he said.

Regarding IPL matches in Bengaluru, Ashoka said the government must ensure proper security arrangements. “Earlier, due to lack of adequate police security, 11 innocent people lost their lives during an incident involving a photo shoot by ministers with RCB players at Vidhana Soudha. Steps must be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring. If any mishap occurs, the government will be responsible,” he warned.

He added that if MLAs are given tickets, they would pass them on to party workers.

“I will not go to watch IPL matches. VIP tickets can be given to others. A proper policy should be framed for this. We have suggested that tickets be issued online,” he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken loans amounting to Rs 1.32 lakh crore and that more taxes would be introduced in the coming days.

“In the last three years alone, he has taken loans of about Rs 3.5 lakh crore. A detailed discussion on this has taken place in the Assembly. There was a move to shut down the aviation training school in Jakkur and build a complex, and we opposed it in the House and ensured its continuation. We also fought against the attempt to encroach upon six acres of land belonging to the silk reeling factory in T. Narasipura, and the minister has now assured that it will not be closed,” he said.

He criticised the government for announcing the “Sky Deck” project in Bengaluru.

“They initially spoke about branding, but have ended up damaging the existing Bengaluru. Despite having no funds, they are making tall claims. We have raised this issue in the Assembly as well. We questioned the alleged misuse of funds in several schemes, including Rs 5,000 crore under Gruha Lakshmi and Rs 700 crore under Anna Bhagya. However, the Chief Minister and ministers have not given proper answers,” he alleged.

Ashoka further said that the Congress government is raising funds by issuing bonds to the public. “As the treasury is empty, they are trying to mobilise Rs 48,000 crore. People will not be able to repay this debt. The Bengaluru built by Kempegowda has been divided into five parts and ruined,” he said.

On the Metro project, he said that in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by MP P.C. Mohan, the state government claimed that the Centre had contributed only 12 per cent. “In reality, the funding is shared on a 50:50 basis. The responsibility for the Metro has not been entirely handed over to the state government. If it is, people will end up travelling in tipper trucks,” he remarked.

He added that although utilisation certificates have been submitted under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the remaining funds have not been released due to delays by officials in submitting proper documentation. “We have also raised the issue of misuse of SCSP/TSP funds. We have taken all these issues to a logical conclusion,” he said.