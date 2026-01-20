Karnataka BJP targets Cong govt over Rs 2,500-crore excise scam, questions CM Siddaramaiah's silence

The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted the Congress-led government over the alleged Rs 2,500 crore excise department scam.

The party, while seeking action against Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur, on Tuesday questioned the silence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who often claims 'my life is an open book', what is the secret behind your silence despite such serious allegations and documentary evidence? When such large-scale illegalities are happening right under your nose, why are you remaining silent?"

"The general public is being troubled by suspicions about your share in this loot. What is stopping you from immediately removing corrupt Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur from the Cabinet, who is accused of collecting 'monthly money' from bars, pubs and clubs?" Ashoka questioned.

"While there is no clear answer as to whose pockets this massive corruption money is filling, it is natural to ask whether such extortion is possible without the blessings of the Chief Minister and ministers," Ashoka said.

"The Excise Department has turned into an ATM of the Congress government’s percentage-based extortion racket. From the transfer of officials to the granting of liquor shop licences, bribery has become mandatory at every stage. A situation has emerged where not a single file moves without a bribe, clearly reflecting the massive corruption prevailing in the Excise Department. There is substantial evidence to support allegations of a huge scam amounting to as much as Rs 2,500 crore in the forced extortion being carried out from liquor shops in the name of 'monthly money'," Ashoka charged.

The fact that the State Liquor Merchants’ Association itself has submitted a written complaint, and that a bar owner has approached the Lokayukta stating that false cases are filed and targets are set if bribes are not paid, stands as clear evidence of the department’s misdeeds, Ashoka pointed out.

The BJP leader further targeted Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge and questioned, "Despite this, you still ask for proof, Minister Priyank Kharge - does your government have no sense of shame?"

He said that not only this, but to fill the coffers of a bankrupt state treasury, liquor sales have been allowed to continue unchecked across the state. "To satisfy this government’s thirst for money, the future of the state’s youth is being sacrificed. The liquor racket is spreading to every village, and even small children and students are becoming addicted to alcohol. Accidents caused by intoxication are pushing families onto the streets. Despite all these consequences, Excise Department officials remain engrossed only in collection," Ashoka said.

"The Congress-led government must immediately wake up, obtain Minister Thimmapur’s resignation and order a comprehensive investigation. If protecting the corrupt is your objective, the people themselves will teach you a fitting lesson. Reform yourselves, or vacate your chairs, Ashoka slammed.

It can be noted that the excise department scam, in which three officers attached to the department, including an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner, were arrested, has taken a new twist with the BJP alleging the involvement of Minister R.B. Thimmapur.

The development has proved to be an embarrassment for the government ahead of the special session of the Legislature scheduled to commence on January 22. The Congress government is convening the special session to target the Centre over the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB G RAM G).

A complaint has also been registered against Minister Thimmapur with the Karnataka Lokayukta.

The BJP leaders have released purported audio clips in which an officer is allegedly heard demanding a cut for the minister. Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek the resignation of Minister Thimmapur and stated that if the CM remained silent, it would be assumed that he too was involved in the scam.