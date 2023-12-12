Karnataka: BJP MLAs demand sacking of state minister over 'saluting Muslim Speaker' comment

However, Speaker UT Khader did not pay heed to the ruckus and instead commenced a question and answer session. “The opposition leaders should be ashamed for not bothering to discuss about the Union government’s apathy towards the state government over the drought situation,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

"During drought and flood situations, the employment guarantee scheme could be extended to 150 days as per the law. But the Union government is not bothering to respond, and the shameless BJP leaders don’t want to discuss the issue. Instead, they are protesting over a useless matter," he added.

Meanwhile, Khan maintained that there was nothing wrong in his statement. “I had stated that everyone should convey their respect to the Speaker, what’s wrong with that," he asked.