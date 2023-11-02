Karnataka BJP MLA says they don't have an opposition leader as govt will collapse soon

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday, November 1, said that Karnataka's Congress government might face a collapse prior to the BJP's selection of its Leader of the Opposition. Yatnal made this statement while responding to a question from the media during the Rajyotsava event on Wednesday, November 1 about the delay in the BJP's decision regarding the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Taking a jibe at Congress guarantee schemes, the MLA said “The government is completely bankrupt. It has totally failed in implementing the guarantees. Beneficiaries of ‘Gruha Jyoti’ are not getting 200 units of free power as promised. Not all women who registered for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ are receiving Rs 2,000 a month in their bank accounts,” the MLA said.