Karnataka BJP leaders back farmers opposing Bidadi township project

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have accused state government of pursuing an "anti-farmer" agenda through the proposed Bidadi Township project and urged it not to politicise the issue.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Bidadi, State BJP President and MLA BY Vijayendra also alleged that some farmers had complained of threats from "goons" and said the state government should not intimidate landowners.

He asserted that the BJP would continue to stand with farmers and oppose compulsory land acquisition.

Vijayendra said farmers in the region had been protesting against the project for several days, while the state government continued to claim that 80 per cent of landowners had agreed to land acquisition and that the land was barren.

He rejected Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the township project, alleging that the state government was misleading the public.

Vijayendra said BJP leaders had visited several villages and interacted with farmers to understand the ground reality.

Claiming that the land was fertile and supported cultivation of crops such as coconut, arecanut and mulberry, the State BJP President accused the state government of attempting to forcibly acquire productive farmland.

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and veteran BJP leader, R. Ashoka, urged the state government to abandon the proposed Bidadi Township project, alleging that it was attempting to acquire fertile agricultural land against the wishes of farmers.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the project area, Ashoka said BJP leaders had found active cultivation across the region, with farmers growing a variety of crops.

He accused the state government of wrongly describing the land as barren in order to justify acquisition.

Claiming that the area produces nearly six lakh litres of milk every month and supports mulberry cultivation, Ashoka said thousands of farming families depended on the land for their livelihood.

He questioned where farmers would go after surrendering properties that had been preserved for generations and said no one had demanded the creation of a township in the area.

Ashoka also accused Chief Minister Shivakumar of adopting a double standard on land issues and alleged that previous Chief Ministers, including HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa, had not pursued the project.

"The Congress government should abandon the township project and allow farmers to continue their livelihoods," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council and veteran BJP leader, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, opposed the proposed Bidadi Township project, alleging that the state government was attempting to acquire fertile agricultural land and displace farmers from their livelihoods.

Speaking to reporters in Bidadi, Narayanaswamy said only those who had engaged in farming could truly understand the hardships faced by farmers.

"Only those who cultivate land can understand the pain and struggles of farmers. Looking at the farmers here, one can see how hard they work," he added.

Referring to the ongoing protests against the township project, he said the BJP stood firmly with the agitating farmers and would continue to oppose the state government's move.

"All opposition leaders have come here to support and protect the interests of farmers. There is not even half an acre of uncultivated land in this region, yet the state government is trying to forcibly take away such fertile land," he alleged.

Narayanaswamy said farmers in the area cultivate crops such as coconut, arecanut, mango, sapota and mulberry, while dairy farming is also a major source of income.

He accused Chief Minister Shivakumar of attempting to displace farmers in the name of development and questioned what would happen to them after losing their land.

"Compensation money may help them buy vehicles, but once the money is exhausted, they may end up working as security guards in factories built on the land they once owned," he said.

Suggesting an alternative, Narayanaswamy added the state government could develop the township on barren land available in regions such as Chikkaballapur and Devanahalli.

He urged the state government not to forcibly acquire land and said farmers should not be made to suffer for real-estate development projects.