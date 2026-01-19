Karnataka BJP leader Sriramulu booked for disclosing child survivor’s identity

An FIR has been registered against former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor survivor in a rape case during a public protest in Ballari, in violation of child protection laws.

The case was registered at the Ballari Women Police Station under Sections 23(1) and 23(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which strictly prohibit the disclosure of a child victim’s identity.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 17 during a protest meeting organised by the BJP at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) premises in Ballari. The demonstration was held to condemn recent incidents of violence in the district and had been conducted with prior permission from the authorities.

In a complaint filed by Mohammed Rafi, Inspector of the APMC Yard Police Station, it was stated that Sriramulu, while addressing the gathering between 2.30 pm and 2.35 pm, allegedly revealed the name of a minor girl who is a survivor in a POCSO case, along with details of her educational institution and community. Police said the information was disclosed while he was speaking about drug-related crimes and the law and order situation in Ballari, and while criticising local MLA Bharat Reddy.

The programme was videographed as part of standard bandobast arrangements, with police personnel, Home Guards, officials from various departments, and members of the media present at the venue. During a review of the video footage on January 18, the alleged disclosure was noticed, following which a complaint was lodged.

Police said the minor is connected to a case registered earlier at the Ballari Women Police Station on September 12, 2025, under Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The law explicitly bars the disclosure of a child survivor’s identity under any circumstances, including at public meetings or political events.

Based on the complaint, the Women Police Station registered the FIR and initiated an investigation. Police said no arrest has been made so far.