Karnataka BJP leader apologises to Bajrang Dal over remarks on invoking Goonda Act

During the zero hour, Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Shetty raised a question regarding the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against him and Mangaluru South MLA for their alleged involvement in a protest in front of a school. Bharath denied any presence near the school during the protest, suggesting the complaints against him were coerced.

Home Minister G Parameshwara responded to Bharath's claims by revealing the findings of a preliminary investigation, which concluded that Bharath was indeed not present near the school during the alleged protest. Ashoka, seizing the opportunity to address the matter, demanded the suspension of the sub-inspector responsible for registering the FIR. He then went on to say, “When I was Home Minister there was pressure on me too. I never looked back. The Goonda Act had been imposed on all of them. You should take a bold stand like that. I had invoked the Goonda Act against the Bajrang Dal workers. You (Parameshwara) have been the Home Minister thrice, you know better how this works than all of us.”