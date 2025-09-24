Karnataka BJP launches statewide protest against Congress govt over pothole-ridden roads

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka BJP organised statewide protests on Wednesday, September 24, against the Congress-led government over the pothole menace and inadequate road infrastructure. The party MLAs and leaders staged the protests by blocking arterial roads for one hour.

BJP state President and MLA BY Vijayendra said, "Mr Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party is staging a protest today against pothole-ridden roads and turn up the heat on your government. As you yourself said, come to the protest site with a report on where all the roads in the country, including the road leading to the Prime Minister’s residence, have potholes. Present it before the people supporting the protest, and you will witness the clear picture of public outrage, ready to bury your pothole-ridden government in the very potholes it has created."

In Yelahanka Old Town, Kempegowda Ward in Bengaluru, the protest was organised by the BJP, condemning the Congress-led government in the state for carrying out substandard and unscientific asphalting works, resulting in potholes appearing on all the roads in the constituency. The protesters alleged that this has led to several road accidents and fatalities.

The leaders blocked the road and also carried out a pothole-filling campaign under the leadership of the MLA of Yelahanka Assembly Constituency, SR Vishwanath. A large number of BJP leaders and workers from the constituency participated in the campaign.

Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath, who led the protest, demanded that the potholes on the roads be filled immediately. He alleged that the Congress government in the state has indulged in corruption and carried out unscientific and substandard asphalting works, due to which potholes have already appeared on all the roads in the constituency.

A road blockade protest was held near Kanteerava Studio in Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru by the BJP, condemning the state government’s negligence in failing to repair potholes. Former MLA NL Narendrababu, Bengaluru North District President S Harish, State Media Cell Co-Convenor Prashanth KD, and party workers were present at the protest.

Narendrababu stated that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar himself had stated that there are 10,000 potholes in the city and demanded that repairs should not be limited to mere statements and urged officials and engineers to step out of their AC rooms and take action to save people’s lives.

S Harish criticised the Congress government, saying it does not have funds to fill potholes in 28 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru. He pointed out that Dy CM DK Shivakumar had claimed that Rs 1,100 crore was released for pothole repairs and questioned which potholes have actually been filled and where. He insisted that the government provide an accounting of the entire Rs 1,100 crore fund.

As part of the protest being conducted by the BJP demanding to repair the poor condition of roads across the state, including Bengaluru, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and other leaders will also protest in the Basavanagudi Legislative Assembly constituency.