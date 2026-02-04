Karnataka BJP, JD(S) launch day-and-night protest, demand resignation of Excise Minister

The Karnataka units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) launched a day-and-night protest at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday night, demanding the resignation of Excise Minister RB Thimmapur over the alleged excise scam.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, state BJP president and MLA BY Vijayendra, and JD(S) floor leader CB Suresh Babu addressed a joint press conference in Bengaluru and announced the commencement of the protest.

BJP and JD(S) legislators held placards inside the Assembly, demanding the resignation of the Excise Minister. Some posters questioned when the minister’s resignation would be taken.

Addressing the media, Ashoka claimed that, for the first time in Karnataka’s history, liquor associations themselves had alleged a Rs 6,000 crore scam in the Excise Department. He further alleged that the Excise Minister was collecting between Rs 250 crore and Rs 300 crore every month. According to him, Rs 2 crore was allegedly collected for each Deputy Commissioner’s post and Rs 10 lakh even for constable-level postings.

He also referred to an audio recording in which a Deputy Commissioner allegedly stated that a “cut” had to be paid to ministers, and pointed out that a complaint had been filed against the minister with the Lokayukta.

“Despite all this, the minister is asking for proof, and the entire government, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is backing him. This indicates that a huge amount of money is reaching the Congress high command. For elections, this massive Rs 6,000 crore collection has taken place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that Rs 700 crore from Karnataka was sent for the Maharashtra elections,” Ashoka alleged.

He further accused the government of permitting liquor outlets on every street and turning Karnataka into a “haven of drunkards.” Ashoka alleged that the Chief Minister was complicit in the excise scam and said the opposition was determined to ensure punishment for those responsible.

“We are staging an overnight dharna and will continue the protest until Excise Minister Thimmapur resigns. If he does not resign, we will directly allege that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has a share in the scam,” he said.

JD(S) floor leader CB Suresh Babu alleged that scams involving thousands of crores of rupees had taken place and accused the government of turning a blind eye. He criticised the government for providing Rs 2,000 to women while allegedly encouraging liquor consumption, stating that the BJP and JD(S) were jointly protesting what they termed the large-scale loot through the overnight dharna.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra alleged that there was no doubt that the Congress high command also had a share in the Rs 5,000– Rs 6,000 crore corruption scandal in the Excise Department, citing the Chief Minister’s firm defence of the Excise Minister despite direct allegations.

Vijayendra said the Siddaramaiah-led government was indulging in blatant misconduct and reiterated his demand that the “corrupt” Excise Minister be made to resign. He confirmed that the BJP and JD(S) would continue their day-and-night protest until the resignation was secured.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly witnessed an intense discussion on the issue, leading to heated arguments and counterarguments between the ruling Congress and opposition members.

Raising the issue on the floor of the House, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka alleged that the government was complicit in the scam and demanded a thorough investigation. He asserted that the Excise Minister must tender his resignation immediately and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should sack him, stating that this was the official stand of the BJP.

JD(S) floor leader CB Suresh Babu said the Chief Minister should take the developments seriously, adding that Siddaramaiah did not appear to be functioning in the same manner as during his first term. He urged the CM to order a probe and initiate action.

Senior BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar alleged that the Excise scam had surfaced under the direction of the Congress high command, similar to the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Corporation scam that emerged during the Lok Sabha elections. He claimed the funds were being generated for elections in five states and demanded immediate action.