Karnataka: BJP demands Minister Shivanand’s resignation for making ‘anti-farmer’ remarks

Karnataka’s Agricultural Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil kicked up a controversy with his remarks that the farmers in the state wish for drought to occur as they get farm loan waivers from the government. Speaking at an event in Chikkodi in Belgavi district, Patil reportedly said that farmers wish for a drought year after year as the government waives off their loans. The minister also said that since the farmers are getting everything for free, including water, electricity, seeds and fertilisers, they shouldn’t expect government’s help all the time.

“The Krishna River water is free, current is free. Since many parts of north Karnataka are hit by drought, the Chief Minister is even giving seeds and fertilisers for free. Now the farmers are wishing for one drought after the other as their loans get waived,” said Patil.

He went on to add that even if they don’t want, there will be drought every 3-4 years.