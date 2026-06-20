Karnataka BJP condemns Tamil Nadu resolution opposing Mekedatu project

Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Saturday strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly's resolution opposing the Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project, asserting that no one can deprive Karnataka of its legitimate rights over the waters of the Cauvery river.

In a statement, Vijayendra said the unilateral resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly was highly condemnable and ran contrary to the spirit of India's federal structure.

He maintained that the Mekedatu project was Karnataka's rightful initiative aimed at the optimal utilisation of the state's allocated share of Cauvery water while addressing the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and several surrounding districts.

"The unnecessary political interference and adamant attitude of the neighbouring state on this issue are strongly opposed by us," he said.

Emphasising Karnataka's commitment to safeguarding its interests, Vijayendra said there could be no compromise when it came to the state's land, water and language.

He accused the Tamil Nadu government of repeatedly using the Cauvery issue for political gains and urged it to stop exploiting the matter for electoral purposes.

The BJP leader said his party was prepared to undertake any level of struggle to protect the interests of farmers and ensure the drinking water rights of Kannadigas.

He reiterated that the Mekedatu project was essential for the state's future water security and should not be obstructed by political considerations.

Vijayendra also targeted the state government, alleging that the party was adopting a double standard on the issue.

He pointed out that while the government in Karnataka claimed to support the state's fight for Cauvery rights, the Congress was also a partner in the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu.

"This is not only a display of the Congress party's double standards but also a betrayal of the people of Karnataka," he alleged.

The BJP state president further said Karnataka should wage a united, non-partisan struggle on the issue of water rights. While asserting that the BJP did not wish to politicise the matter, he claimed that the Congress had consistently adopted an anti-Karnataka stance on issues concerning the state's interests.

He also said that historical mistakes relating to Karnataka's interests should not be repeated and called upon all political parties to stand together in defending the state's rights over the Cauvery waters.