Karnataka BJP attacks Siddaramaiah govt as liquor vendors plan complaint to Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress-led government in the state over the liquor vendors’ association’s decision to complain to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, about alleged illegalities in the Excise Department.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka said on Tuesday, “The liquor vendors’ association, fed up with the unabated commission racket and corruption in the Excise Department, has decided to lodge a complaint with Rahul Gandhi. This itself is a matter of great shame for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.”

“However, the poor liquor vendors are unlikely to gain anything from this. When it is Rahul Gandhi himself who has allegedly given orders to collect money, what relief can they realistically expect from him?” Ashoka questioned.

“Until this plundering Congress-led government in Karnataka is removed from power, the problems of contractors and liquor vendors will not be resolved. That alone is a guarantee,” he stated.

It may be noted that in an interview with a Kannada media outlet, S. Guruswamy, president of the Liquor Vendors’ Association, said the association has decided to meet Rahul Gandhi and submit a complaint to him regarding the prevailing corruption in the Excise Department.

It may be recalled that recently, an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh as the first instalment for providing a CL-7 licence in Bengaluru. Subsequently, allegations surfaced against Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur, with claims that the licensing scam is massive and involves around Rs 2,000 crore.

Guruswamy said that in the state, “the fence itself is eating the crop”. He alleged that corruption is rampant at all levels, from ministers and commissioners to junior officers. He added that complaints have been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah multiple times, but there has been no response.

“We will soon file a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta. It has also been decided to submit complaints to the Governor and the Central government,” he said.

The BJP has strongly protested the corruption allegations against Excise Minister Thimmapur and demanded his resignation by staging a protest in the well of the House during the Assembly session.