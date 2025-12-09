Karnataka BJP announces massive farmers' protest, gherao of Suvarna Soudha

Karnataka unit BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra announced that farmers will hold a massive protest on Tuesday (December 9) morning and gherao the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

Speaking to the media after visiting the protest venue, Malini City Ground on Monday, Vijayendra said MLAs from Belagavi district, MLCs, and farmers from Belagavi and surrounding districts will participate in the protest.

Responding to a question, he said at least 20-25,000 people will participate in the protest.

He criticised the Congress government's anti-farmer policies, saying it's acting like a blind and deaf person despite having eyes and ears.

"They blame the Centre when asked about compensation," he added.

Vijayendra expressed disappointment that the state government has no accountability and hasn't resolved sugarcane growers' issues. The Centre has fixed a minimum support price of Rs 2,400 for maize, but farmers are selling it at Rs 1,500-1,600 due to the government's failure to open procurement centres on time.

He said they will discuss issues related to cotton and tur dal farmers.

"The internal conflict related to the position of the Chief Minister is having a negative impact on the state. The state government continues to blame the Centre to cover up its failures," he criticised.

He objected, saying sugarcane growers, maize farmers, paddy farmers, and tur dal cultivators are suffering due to the state government's neglect.

"The Congress party had promised to eradicate unemployment and provide jobs to lakhs of youth during the elections, but it hasn't materialized," he criticised.

He added that issues like weavers' problems and the state's development will be discussed in the assembly session. "We'll also discuss irrigation projects in North Karnataka," he said.

Responding to a question, he said, "Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are masters at deflecting attention. They blame the Centre at every opportunity to cover up the state government's failures and are prolific in writing letters to the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, they've forgotten they're holding reins of governance in Karnataka."

He accused them of playing this drama to cover up their failures. "We'll discuss all this in the assembly," he said.

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka said they will raise their voice in support of the agitating farmers.

"BJP and former CM B. S. Yediyurappa have always worked for farmers' welfare. BJP has grown through protests and will raise its voice in the assembly," he said.

Other leaders present included the Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, senior BJP leaders P. Rajeev, C. T. Ravi, Vithal Halagekar, Abhay Patil, Anil Benake, Sanjay Patil, Sharannu Tallikeri, Geeta Sutar, Subhash Patil, M. B. Jirali, and Aravind Patil, among others.