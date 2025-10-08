Karnataka: Bigg Boss Kannada studio sealed over violations; contestants and crew evacuated

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka government authorities have sealed off the premises of the Jollywood Studios and Adventures, leading to the shutdown of the Big Boss reality show filmed in the premises on Tuesday night.

All Bigg Boss contestants have been asked to vacate the house, and they have been escorted outside the premises.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), on Tuesday, issued immediate closure orders for the Big Boss Kannada studio in the backdrop of non-compliance with laws and operating without permissions.

Season 12 of the reality show ‘Big Boss’ is being hosted by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

The new season was launched recently.

The operation was personally supervised by Ramanagara Tahsildar Tejaswini. With the suspension of the show, over 700 people, including technical staff, have returned home. Technicians had been working in three shifts continuously for the past six months, sources stated.

The Bigg Boss house, built at a cost of over Rs 5 crore, has now been officially locked. The house was designed like a palace and, for the first time, was constructed on such a grand scale in line with actor Kiccha Sudeep’s vision.

Sources further stated that at present, arrangements have been made for all the contestants to stay at the Eagleton Resort. Accordingly, the organisers have transported the contestants by car and shifted them to the resort.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre in Bengaluru said, "In spite of issuing notices on violations, they have continued them. No one is above the law, and action will be initiated as per the provisions of the law."

"Vels Studios and Entertainment was issued notice by Ramanagar Regional officers in March 2024. I have got information that they do not have permissions under the Water and Air Acts, which are required. I have spoken to officers. They have not bothered to obtain permission and have not even cared to apply in this regard," he added.

Minister Khandre also said that despite repeated inspections and issuance of notices, the activities and amusement park are continuing, which amounts to a violation of the Supreme Court orders.

"It will also amount to a violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Hence, a closure notice has been issued for non-compliance with rules," he underlined.

When asked whether the state government will shut down the reality show 'Big Boss', Khandre said: “The action will be initiated as per the provisions of the law. Everyone will have to respect the law of the land. It is our responsibility to implement the law, and we will do it. There is no necessity to think otherwise.”

“There is an opportunity to everyone to approach the court, let them (Big Boss makers) file an appeal before the court,” he added.

Earlier, a notice was issued to cut the power connection, and it is alleged that the power source was illegal.

The reality show ‘Big Boss’ is being held at the 35-acre Jollywood Studios and Adventures run by Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited, premises located at Bidadi in the Ramanagara district on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.

The KSPCB, in its order, said that the Managing Director of Bescom to issue necessary directions to the concerned executive engineer and assistant executive engineer for the disconnection of the power supply until further orders.

The order also said that the closure directions under Section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, read with Rule 20 (A) of Karnataka Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 1983.

The KSPCB has said that it has issued orders in the backdrop of non-compliance with the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act by Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios and Adventures).

