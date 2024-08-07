Karnataka: Bengaluru’s hotels, bars, shops can now stay open till 1 am

The Karnataka government has extended the operational hours for hotels, shops, bars, and licensed establishments within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to 1 am.

According to the government order dated July 29, establishments holding CL-4 (club licences), CL-6(A) (star hotel licences), CL-7 (hotel and boarding house licences), and CL-7D (hotels and boarding house licences owned by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) licences are now permitted to operate from 9 am to 1 am. Those with CL-9 (refreshment room (bar)) licences can operate from 10 am to 1 am.

This extension of night hours was approved by the Urban Development Department and was initially announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the Karnataka Budget in 2023. The move is expected to further trade and commerce, generating additional revenue for the state.