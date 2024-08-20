Karnataka: Barber stabs Dalit man to death after altercation in salon

In a tragic incident, 26-year-old Dalit youth Yamanuraswamy Bandihal was stabbed to death by a barber, Mudakappa Hadapad in Sanganal village of Yelburga taluk on August 17. Yamanuraswamy belongs to the Madiga caste (Scheduled Caste, SC), while Mudakkappa belongs to the Hadapad caste, a subsect of Lingayats.

The altercation reportedly began when Bandihal, who had gone to the salon for a haircut, was asked to pay in advance. When he promised to pay later, Mudakappa allegedly refused service and insulted him based on his caste. The confrontation escalated, leading Hadapad to stab Bandihal multiple times in the stomach with a pair of scissors. The victim died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Following the incident, the accused was arrested and produced before a court the same day. The victim's elder brother, Hanumanth Bandihal, lodged a complaint stating that the dispute arose after Mudakappa insulted Yamanuraswamy because of their caste. When Yamanuraswamy objected, Mudakappa became aggressive and attacked him.

“My younger brother Yamanuraswamy went to the local salon in the village and sought a haircut there. Mudakappa demanded payment before he offered a haircut. My brother promised him that he will pay later and insisted that Mudakappa give him the haircut. Mudakappa insulted my brother in the name of our caste and refused to give him the haircut. When my brother objected to Mudakappa’s insult, the accused turned aggressive and attacked my brother and killed him by stabbing him multiple times in his belly,” victim’s elder brother Hanumanth Bandihal said in the complaint.

The Yelburga Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Senior police officials, including Koppal SP Ram L Arasiddi, visited the village to meet the victim's family. As per reports, the village was tense after the murder, but the situation was brought under control following a peace meeting organised by the police and social welfare department officials. SWD officials have reassured the family and promised to provide a government job and Rs 8.25 lakh in compensation.