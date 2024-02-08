Karnataka bans sale and consumption of hookah products

The Karnataka government has banned hookah bars and sale of hookah products in the state with immediate effect on Wednesday, February 7. The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka, has released a gazette notification in this regard banning the sale, consumption, storage, advertisement and promotion of all types of hookah products.

The ban has been issued under the provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), Child Protection and Welfare Act, Food Safety and Standards Act, and Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules, 2015.