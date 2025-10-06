Karnataka bans Coldrif cough syrup after deaths reported in MP, Rajasthan

The Karnataka government on Monday, October 6, banned the sale and use of Coldrif cough syrup following reports of multiple child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan over alleged contamination.

Declaring the ban, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the government had already instructed officials to verify whether the affected products were sold in Karnataka. “So far, as per our knowledge, none of these have come to Karnataka. We are also checking samples from other companies. An advisory will be issued to warn people, especially regarding use of cough syrups in children, so there is no misuse,” he said.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FSDA) has issued a circular directing all district health authorities, hospitals, primary health centres, community health centres, medical institutions, and retailers to stop purchase and sale of Coldrif Syrup (Batch No. SR-13, Mfg. Date: May 2025, Exp: April 2027), manufactured by M/s Sreesan Pharma, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. The circular also covered Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup IP manufactured by M/s Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur, which has been linked to fatalities in Rajasthan.

All existing stocks have been ordered to be recalled and reported to the jurisdictional Assistant Drugs Controller’s office for further action.

The move follows a national advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on October 3, cautioning against irrational use of cough syrups in children. The DGHS noted that most cough illnesses in children are self-limiting and do not require medication. Cough syrups should not be given to children below two years and are generally discouraged for those under five.

Testing of various cough syrup brands was launched after the recent deaths of over ten children in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has also recommended cancellation of the company’s manufacturing license, while criminal proceedings have been initiated against the manufacturer. The central advisory has been circulated to all State and Union Territory health departments, with instructions to sensitise doctors, pharmacists, and the public on safe practices.

Health authorities in Karnataka have urged parents and caregivers to avoid over-the-counter purchase of cough syrups for children and to strictly follow medical advice.