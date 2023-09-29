Karnataka Bandh update: Protests break out in various parts of state, activists detained

There is a massive presence of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police at Town Hall in Bengaluru, with a total of 100 platoons deployed for security. Activists attempting to stage protests are being detained and relocated away from the Town Hall area. Activists also protested at the Kempegowda International Airport, with at least 20 of them being detained and taken to Freedom Park.

Freedom Park has become the focal point for all Cauvery-related protests in the city. Many Kannada activists who initially protested at locations like Town Hall, Satellite Bus Station on Mysuru Road, and Gandhinagar have been detained by city police and transported to Freedom Park.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and Hassan districts. Schools and colleges in these districts have been declared closed. Normal life has been disrupted in Mysuru and surrounding districts, which also led to the suspension of KSRTC services in the city.