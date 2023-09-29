Karnataka bandh: 44 flights to and from Bengaluru cancelled

As many as 44 flights connecting the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, were cancelled on Friday, September 29, consequent on the statewide bandh protesting release of water to Tamil Nadu. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) officials said that 22 incoming and 22 outgoing flights were cancelled by airlines.

Officially though operational reasons were cited for the cancellation. While several passengers reportedly complained that their tickets were cancelled without any prior notice, airport authorities have said passengers were intimated well in advance. Sources said that the poor load factor because of the bandh lead to the cancellation of the flights.