Karnataka Assembly passes Bill mandating prominence to Kannada on sign boards

"Even the government wants 80 per cent of signages to be in Kannada, and we will support it. If not for the law, the businessmen would not care," he stated.

On January 5, the Cabinet approved an Ordinance to amend the Kannada Comprehensive Development Act to mandate 60 per cent usage of Kannada language in signage.

The government had issued a deadline of February 28 for shops and commercial establishments to adhere to the rule.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started issuing notices to shops, malls, and commercial establishments in Bengaluru, instructing them to prominently display Kannada language on signboards by February 28.

Earlier, 53 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence and vandalism during a protest in Bengaluru on December 27 that saw the removal and tearing down of English signboards from commercial outlets with a demand to give prominence to Kannada language.

A day after the protests, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that Kannada language is supreme in the state, and "there was no compromise in this regard".