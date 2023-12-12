Karnataka Assembly passes 5 bills without discussion amidst protests by Opposition

The Karnataka legislative assembly passed five Bills on Monday, December 11, including the Karnataka Stamps (Amendment) Bill, among which four Bills were approved without discussion amidst day-long protests by the BJP. On December 11, the BJP and JD(S) members from the Opposition disrupted proceedings, demanding the removal of Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed over remarks related to the Speaker’s chair. Speaker UT Khader, in response to their refusal to return to their seats, proceeded with the agenda, addressing the Bills for consideration.
The Karnataka Stamps (Amendment) Bill, seeking an increase in stamp duty rates on various documents, was adopted. The Bill's objective is to bring Karnataka's stamp duty rates on par with those of other states, aiming to enhance the state's financial position. It is anticipated that the bill will generate an additional revenue of over Rs 1,500 crore annually. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the stamp duty on 54 types of documents had not been revised for a long time.
The Karnataka Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill was passed to impose a 28% GST on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing, with provisions for criminal action against violators. The government clarified that the amendment does not prohibit, restrict, or regulate betting, casinos, gambling, lottery, or online gaming.
The Assembly also approved the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses (Amendment) Bill, which exempts MBBS graduates from compulsory rural service upon selection for Union or state government positions. The Karavali Development Board Bill, 2023, designed to formulate an annual plan for the development of the coastal area of Karnataka was also adopted, fulfilling a pre-election promise made by the ruling Congress.
The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, also adopted by the Assembly, aims to replace an ordinance in compliance with the Karnataka High Court’s directive to set a population limit for taluk and zilla panchayat wards, ensuring timely elections.
The government tabled five additional Bills in the House. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill was introduced to grant civic bodies the authority to impose various fees with retrospective effects. The Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill suggests penalties of imprisonment ranging from six months to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 lakh for individuals attacking advocates.
Another Bill that was tabled aims to amend the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-allocation and Tribal Sub-allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, proposing the elimination of Section 7D, which permitted the 'diversion' of SC/ST funds. The Shree Renuka Yellamma Kshetra Tourism Development Board Bill was also presented, with the objective of conserving and developing the popular pilgrimage site. Lastly, a Bill to amend the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority Act was tabled to incorporate the establishment of the new Vijayanagar district.