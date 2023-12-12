Karnataka Assembly passes 5 bills without discussion amidst protests by Opposition

The Karnataka legislative assembly passed five Bills on Monday, December 11, including the Karnataka Stamps (Amendment) Bill, among which four Bills were approved without discussion amidst day-long protests by the BJP. On December 11, the BJP and JD(S) members from the Opposition disrupted proceedings, demanding the removal of Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed over remarks related to the Speaker’s chair. Speaker UT Khader, in response to their refusal to return to their seats, proceeded with the agenda, addressing the Bills for consideration.

The Karnataka Stamps (Amendment) Bill, seeking an increase in stamp duty rates on various documents, was adopted. The Bill's objective is to bring Karnataka's stamp duty rates on par with those of other states, aiming to enhance the state's financial position. It is anticipated that the bill will generate an additional revenue of over Rs 1,500 crore annually. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the stamp duty on 54 types of documents had not been revised for a long time.