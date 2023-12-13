Karnataka Assembly discusses hookah bar menace, Home Minister assures action

The exposure to smoke in hookah bars is extremely dangerous and 200 per cent more toxic than just smoking, he said, calling for the hookah bars to be banned completely. BJP's Arvind Bellad stated that in Punjab, people are sending their children of 15 and 16 years outside their state for ensuring that they don't get trapped into addiction. Hookah bars are the stepping stones for path that leads to drug addiction. They will have to banned totally, he said.

In response, the Home Minister said that the number of hookah bars has gone up in Bengaluru and other places but the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is not giving trade license. "The owners of hookah bars are operating after getting permission from the Food Safety Authority of India (FSAI) since 2022. The court had recently permitted the hookah bars. They can operate in commercial spaces where coffee, tea shops and bars are operating," he said.

There is a provision of police verification in case of violation of rules. But, the state can't control hookah bars, he added. Parameshwara noted that there was fire incident in Koramangala locality of Bengaluru on October 19 and 19 gas cylinders were kept on the third floor, but fortunately no loss of life was reported. One person jumped from the building and saved his life, Parameshwara explained.