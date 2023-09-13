Karnataka asked to release 5000 cusecs Cauvery water for 25 days, CM calls meeting

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold an emergency all-party meeting on Wednesday, September 13, in connection with the Cauvery water dispute. The Congress government is facing its first litmus test after coming to power in connection with the Cauvery water issue. The state government has claimed that the release of water would endanger the supply of drinking water to south Karnataka districts, especially Bengaluru city.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) in its latest recommendation has asked the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water for 25 days from Wednesday onwards. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had stated that the state was in no position to release the water as it doesn’t have enough storage capacity for drinking water purposes. The matter is coming before the higher authority, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Wednesday.

Shivakumar had also stated that officers had been instructed to convey that the state was in no position to release water. The Supreme Court had already stated that it wouldn't interfere in the matter. The meeting to be chaired by CM Siddaramaiah will begin at 12.30pm at the Vidhana Soudha. DyCM Shivakumar, ministers from the Cauvery Catchment region, senior cabinet colleagues, former CMs, Members of Parliament and leaders of the opposition are expected to be in attendance.

The state government had also held a meeting on Tuesday night regarding the matter. The government is also in a fix as if the water is released, the state may face a drinking water crisis. On the other hand the government is also obligated to carry out the orders of water management bodies. Karnataka farmers are also opposing the release of water to Tamil Nadu.